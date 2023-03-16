Sharjah (WAM)
The Arab Heritage Center, at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, organized today a session on the prospects and challenges of registering Arab cultural heritage elements on the UNESCO lists, in the presence of Dr. and a number of organization officials.
The session stressed the importance of the Arab countries first registering their intangible cultural elements on their national lists, and paying attention to supporting, enabling and enriching these lists and obtaining the required approvals from the members of society concerned with the element and the concerned bodies and institutions, and then moving next to preparing and submitting files for registering these elements on the lists «UNESCO». », calling for the start of registration of civil society associations in the Arab countries on the «UNESCO» lists.
Spread and inheritance
For her part, Dr. Nahla Imam praised the level of governmental and societal support and interest enjoyed by the Arab files submitted for registration on the “UNESCO” lists, including joint files between Arab countries or independent files by mobilizing supportive votes from the rest of the countries, pointing to some problems. Which may occur in the registration of cultural elements, including the case of registering two different cultural elements bearing the same name, or registering the same element for two countries and with two different names, explaining that experience and practice help over time to address such problems and agree on them, adding that the most important criteria that support entry opportunities The cultural element of registration is represented in the characteristics of dissemination, inheritance and oral transmission, taking into account the necessity of not linking the value of the cultural element in these files to the tourism goals of countries, since UNESCO considers tourism and the commodification of cultural heritage as factors threatening the survival and sustainability of these elements.
New form
Imam stated that the International Evaluation Committee of “UNESCO” on behalf of the group of Arab countries succeeded in developing a new form for registering cultural elements in the organization by updating the second criterion related to sustainable development related to aspects of preserving the environment, preserving human rights and achieving balance and gender equality, noting that the organization I began to appreciate and understand the spiritual aspects of the collective consciousness of peoples, and to get out of the framework of materialism and the limitations of scientific facts in dealing with these aspects. Everyone has noticed the return of society and its members to their heritage and customs in an attempt to address the economic, social and health crises that the world has witnessed and is still witnessing.
