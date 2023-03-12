A cultural session organized by the Cultural Café in Dibba Al-Hosn, as part of the activities of the Sharjah Heritage Days, discussed several models of the features of creativity in the local and Gulf folklore. The session, which was held at the Bait Al Naboodah Museum in Heritage Square, was presented by Mohammed Hamdan from the Content and Publishing Department at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.
Dr. Walid Hamad Al-Saif began his intervention by defining creativity as an innovation or an idea of unprecedented value, speaking about the basic features of the creativity process, the most important of which is flexibility and openness in the search for solutions to the problem, extreme curiosity in exploration, wide imagination in reaching solutions, and positivity Who looks at the world with curiosity and searches for solutions, strong motivation that does not know frustration or boredom, or courage that does not know anxiety or fear of failure.
Al-Saif concluded his paper by presenting some creative models of the Kuwaiti cultural heritage, including the shipbuilding industry, especially the Al-Boom ship, which represents a manifestation of Kuwaiti creativity, as it was one of the fastest ships in the Gulf and was capable of transporting large loads of dates and others, as well as diving and sailing commercial travel. and fishing tools, and in Bedouin life, sadwa weaving and other arts associated with popular weddings and national events were mentioned.
While Salem Al-Zomor’s paper came about creativity in Emirati Nabati poetry, where he in turn presented several definitions of creativity and its concept, then moved on to talk about the relationship of creativity with ancient Emirati Nabati poetry, and the role of the poet Al-Majidi bin Dhaher in poetry compositions in the language of exquisite meanings and vocabulary, referring to the use of the people of the Emirates The first word (fad) and its use of the fathers of water.
And Al-Zumar considered that creativity since ancient times is based on the human experience and his life path, and therefore it is a public and private taste affected by the accumulation of experiences, genes and experiences, and a result of the culture of society and human gatherings.
The lecturer talked about the relationship of poetry with creativity, pointing out that popular poetry is the source of heritage and the most reliable document in monitoring the history of the region and its peoples, and that creativity in poetry is embodied in two concepts, one broad as a departure from the ordinary, and the second narrow as bringing something new and unprecedented, including the emergence of Short arias and chants in Nabati poetry, then poems, lengthy ones, stencils, stanzas, fives, and sevens, down to modern poetry that is activated from it and scattered mursal.
As for the heritage researcher, Kamel Al-Dhanhani, he talked about the Emirati folk songs that were practiced by men and women in their daily lives, and they were transmitted through generations and remained immortal at the local, Gulf and other societies level, without knowing who said them or their source, because they were the result of the situation or event, and they represent a manifestation of Creativity, multiple styles and templates in terms of poetry and prose, calling for the need to work on collecting and preserving its local vocabulary due to its literary, artistic and historical value.
Al-Dhanhani explained that these rhymes are mostly poetic verses that have a harmonious weight without requiring rhyme in the chest and incapacity.
In this context, the lecturer enumerated some chants according to their meanings and uses according to the marine, mountainous, agricultural or Bedouin environment, including the chants that were associated with the craft of rope necklaces, roasting coffee, pounding and grinding grains, milk shakes, henna inscriptions, the chants of Al-Marihana, and while chanting the lullaby. ) for the little baby to sleep, and others.
