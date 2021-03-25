Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

After 7 days of continuing its activities in the “Heart of Sharjah”, the “Sharjah Heritage Days” will arrive in its 18th session, on Saturday 27th of this month, in the city of Khorfakkan and will continue until April 3. In the “heritage zone”, a series of paragraphs, sessions and seminars will be held, reviewing the UAE’s culture and the heritage of countries from around the world.

The activities of the “days” organized by the “Sharjah Heritage Institute” in Khor Fakkan vary between creative workshops, innovative presentations and lectures, in addition to hosting stalls of traditional clothes and food. These include launching competitions for adults and children, and other programs that attract fans of folklore. The first day of the event in Khor Fakkan will witness the introduction to pearl diving trips, a trip to a variety of arts, a lecture on the role of museums in preserving the heritage, an exhibition «Library of the Heritage» of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, and other activities and permanent exhibitions.

World heritage

Abdul Aziz Al-Musallam, head of the Sharjah Heritage Institute and head of the Supreme Committee for “Sharjah Heritage Days”, stated that Sharjah, in organizing the activities of “Al-Ayyam,” is looking forward to presenting the heritage of the countries of the world to the state’s residents and visitors. He mentioned that “Al-Ayyam” was held annually at all entrances to Sharjah in an expression of the emirate’s message regarding the importance of protecting and reviving the local and human heritage, but the exceptional circumstances imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic made the events limited this year to the “Heart of Sharjah” and the city of Khor Fakkan.

He explained that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Ruler of Sharjah, from the beginning emphasized the need for the “days” to be held in the various cities of the emirate to allow the public to benefit from the event. And to participate in the workshops, activities and lectures it offers, and to spread its benefit, especially to the new generations, who receive every year keenness to allocate them annually through a series of specific activities and activities that deepen their awareness of the importance of heritage.

Odontology

Within a dialogue session held in Heritage Square in Sharjah, Fatima Al-Mughni, a social researcher and expert in folklore, presented a package of ideas, including that the inclusion of “sanna”, that is, customs as a material for education within the school curriculum, does not substitute for the practice of those traditions in daily life, in order to assimilate their impact in promoting cohesion. Society and its basic role in protecting the national identity of human depth. The singer stated that as a trainer in the “Emirati Al San’a Program”, she emphasizes the rituals of welcoming the guest and respecting the eldest, the priority of the right-hand side, and maintaining the prevailing customs of engagement, marriage and receiving the newborn.

The researchers advised the young women to be open to all available information, then sifting and classifying them according to the four Emirati marine, agricultural, mountainous and Bedouin environments, calling for the launch of more training workshops to preserve the folk crafts from disappearing.