Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Following in the footsteps of the journeys of the ancestors, and inspired by their experiences in life, and in dealing gently with the camels that they used in travel, trade, and transportation, the image is still present in the minds of those who contemporary to prepare the camel for walking, because they tried to pull the loads and tune the tunes, and in a past time they put what is needed on The late afternoon appeared to make it easier to ride. And from the mountainous environment that the Sharjah Heritage Institute took care of presenting its landmarks during the “Sharjah Heritage Days” in its 18th session, the visitor can set off with his imagination on a camel ride, or he can stretch the loads in preparation for the launch, towards the destination of the time that he learned In it, the former, how to take care of their journeys while traveling and when carrying their goods and things.

Abdullah Ali Rashid Al-Dhahouri sits ready to explain to everyone who asks about the function of each rope or piece of tools that are placed on the camel’s back before setting off. He talks slowly about two types of “harness” of a camel, used for cargo and used for riding.

The first is the load tensioner, which consists of four wooden hoists, crosses made of wood as well, and the rope of “a sir” and “a dowel” from the palm fiber. Then a “blanket” is placed to hang on the right and left of the camel, after that the “spur” is placed over the camel’s back and tied to the rope. There are two types of grammar, one placed when the purpose is to prepare sentences to carry things, and the second is placed instead of the first if the goal is to ride the camel.

The tensioner for riding a camel differs from the tension of the load in many details and materials, whether the ropes used or the material of the “fusel” on which the camel rider sits, as it is softer than the inside of the load, in addition to the additions that are placed on the tensioner, and it differs if the rider is a man or A female with an increase in the length of the woven piece that is placed on the meow.