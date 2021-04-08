Sharjah (WAM) – The activities of Sharjah Heritage Days will start tomorrow in the Khor Kalba area, and will last for 3 days, during which the coastal city will live the atmosphere of heritage, its activities and its programs that transport the people of the city and its visitors to the beautiful time full of elements and components of heritage, its crafts, rituals, folk arts and Tarbiyat of those days.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the 18th Sharjah Heritage Days, said: “The Sharjah Heritage Days will arrive in Kalba. We have set an appointment to be there to follow up on various activities, programs and activities to present us with an integrated scene that drips with joy and joy in light of a full commitment to preventive measures. The precautionary measure is for the sake of the health and safety of everyone, and to give the people of Kalba the opportunity to participate in celebrating the world cultural heritage and to return to memory the local heritage with its singing, costumes, food, customs, traditions, and folk arts and crafts.

He explained that the city of Kalba will live for 3 days under a variety of activities, programs and events, including new exhibitions and pavilions, the most prominent of which is the opening of a number of museums to display the personal collections of heritage collectors in the Kalba area, a special pavilion for productive families and craftsmen, artistic and popular performances, and exhibitions for multiple environments that reflect the reality of living. And occupations in the ancient region.

In Al-Ayyam Square in Kalba, a section has been allocated for academic events to host writers, specialists, researchers and intellectuals to talk about various topics related to the world of heritage and culture, in a way that contributes to providing followers and attendees with information on important publications and productions in heritage.

There will be a full class for children through what the playhouse or the children’s village offers, with the aim of reviving the memory of popular games and enriching young visitors with new knowledge and experiences in line with the Institute’s vision of protecting, preserving and transmitting heritage for generations.