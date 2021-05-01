Sharjah has established its position as an attractive investment destination for entrepreneurs

Mustafa Abdel Azim (Sharjah)

Participants in the Ramadan Council of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center “Sheraa” confirmed the center’s success in bringing about a qualitative leap in the entrepreneurship system in the emirate during the first five years of its opening, and its role in creating an integrated environment for entrepreneurs, which enabled 114 startups under its umbrella to provide about 1,300 Job opportunity, achieving revenues of 477 million dirhams and attracting investments of 320 million dirhams.

Najla Al-Midfa, Executive Director of “Sheraa”, affirmed that the center has been keen since its inception in 2016 to exert more efforts to create an economic system based on innovation and stimulate the growth of entrepreneurship by supporting influential entrepreneurial projects, as it provided support to more than 17 thousand change makers and graduated from Its programs are 114 startups, 48% of which are owned by women.

She noted that although about 30% of the 114 startups that Sail supported over the past five years have stopped doing business today, 1 out of 5 of them have returned to Sail with the aim of establishing new companies.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Complex, attended the activities of the “Sheraa” Ramadan Council, which was organized under the slogan “A Tribute to the Change Makers”. For Research, Technology and Innovation, Muhammad Al Musharkh, Executive Director of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah), Issa Ataya, CEO of the “Alef” Group, and a number of founders of startups in Sharjah and the UAE.

Impactful entrepreneurial projects

Al-Midfa added that the Ramadan Council of Sheraa ‘targeted entrepreneurs who are committed to achieving positive change in the world and building a brighter future, celebrating the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the Sheraa Center and starting a promising journey in building a world-class system for entrepreneurs, stressing the importance of the center’s role in transforming Sharjah into a prosperous destination. For entrepreneurs, she urged the co-founders to make their entrepreneurial ideas based on providing effective and supportive solutions for change.

Data and Artificial Intelligence

For his part, Marwan bin Jassim Al-Sarkal drew attention to the need for entrepreneurs to keep pace with the changes taking place in the world in the field of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which are based on artificial intelligence and data industry technologies and their role as valuable resources. Companies that are able to adjust their strategies to integrate new trends in business have become more capable of success.

Al Serkal stressed that the future is data, and that companies that foresee the future and focus on advanced global trends are more capable of dealing with turmoil, crises and risks in the business world, which is witnessing an accelerated development and radical changes.

For his part, Hussain Al Mahmoudi expressed his happiness at hosting the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex to host the “Sheraa” Ramadan Council, stressing the importance of the strategic partnership with (Sheraa) in implementing joint plans to support emerging companies.

Al Mahmoudi said that the cooperation with (Sheraa) comes as a translation of the Society’s efforts to enhance Sharjah’s position on the global entrepreneurship map, as Sharjah has been ranked at the top of the five best start-up environments according to the Global Report on the Environment for Startups, and the emirate is working towards building a knowledge economy, stimulating investment activities, and developing Innovation system, and support for applied scientific and technological research.

Fostering innovation

Mohammed Jumah Al-Musharkh said that all entities in Sharjah work together to provide a favorable investment environment for emerging companies in the emirate, pointing out that the (Invest in Sharjah) office works to enhance the entrepreneurship sector in the emirate by providing them with integrated government solutions provided by the Sharjah Center. Investor Services (Saeed) to help investors and businessmen establish their business in the emirate.

Eisa Ataya, CEO of the “Alef” Group, affirmed that the “Alef” Group, in line with the vision and directives of the Sharjah government and the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, is constantly working to provide innovative solutions for small and medium entrepreneurship projects, and provides entrepreneurs and talented youth with the appropriate environment to establish Their business.