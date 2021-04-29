Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Sharjah team retained the President of the State’s Cup for men’s handball, for the third time in a row and the eighth in its history, after its victory over Al-Jazira, with a score of 26-25, in the final match that took place between them in Sheikh Rashid bin Maktoum Al Maktoum’s hall in Al Wasl Club.

The final match and coronation were attended by Khaled Al Midfa, Assistant Secretary General of the Public Authority for Sports, Nabil Ashour, Chairman of the Hand Union, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Club, Rashid Ateeq Al Hamli, Chairman of Al Jazeera Sports Games, and Abdul Salam Rabi’i Deputy President of the Federation, Nasser Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Federation, and a number of members.

Ahmed Saqr, the citizen’s top scorer, and Abdul Jalil Maashu, the top scorer for foreigners, were honored in the league competition. The confrontation between the two teams was strong and the tie was repeated several times during the first half, and despite the progress of Sharjah 6-4 and 8-6, but Al-Jazira came back and advanced 9-8, then drew 9-9 and Ahmed Hassan, Al-Jazira goalkeeper appeared at a distinguished level, and responded to many shots Ali Zain and Ali Mirza, as well as deflected several penalties brilliantly, and Ahmed Abdullah returned to put King Al-Sharqawi in the lead 10-9 in the 25th minute, before Saud Suleiman equalized, to end the first half with a draw 12-12.

The match continued at the beginning of the second half, with Al-Jazira advancing 13-12, Sharjah equalized and advancing again 13-15, raising the score to 18-16 in the 12th minute, and Tariq Shaheen, the Sharjah player, got the red card as a result of the wrong throw of the penalty in the direction of the goalkeeper. The score reached 21-21 in the 20th minute and reached 25-25 in the last minute, until Ali Zain settled it in the last seconds, and ended the confrontation in the interest of Sharjah 26-25. The match was moderated by the international Omar Al-Zubair and Al-Qari Muhammad Nasser, and on the table, Rabi` Khamis and Nabil Khamis, and the observer, Fadel Ghuloum.