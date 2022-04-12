The International Government Communication Center, affiliated to the Sharjah Government Media Office, announced the opening of registration for the ninth session of the Sharjah Government Communication Award, starting today, Tuesday (12 April), and continuing until 14 July. The award aims to review the best achievements and practices of government communication at the local, Arab and international levels, and to honor the owners of pioneering experiences from individuals, ministries, governmental bodies and institutions, semi-government, and the private sector, in addition to building a global platform that provides an opportunity to exchange best practices in government communication.

The award revealed the creation of an exceptional category for this year’s session that includes two sub-categories, bringing the total of the prize categories to 16 categories distributed over 4 geographical areas, as it includes a category dedicated to the Emirate of Sharjah, 3 categories for the United Arab Emirates, 6 categories for the Arab region, and 6 international categories. The award’s sub-categories are divided into 4 categories: “Direct Submission”, “Voting Category”, “Selected Categories with Partner”, “Jury Category” and “Exceptional Prize”.

The award ceremony will be held in conjunction with the 11th edition of the International Government Communication Forum 2022, where the award grants the winners financial and media support by allocating a rewarding reward, providing the opportunity to search for supporters for their initiatives, in addition to media promotion and documentation of them in an academic book, in addition to opening a door to Winners to participate in the activities of the International Center for Government Communication.

The award receives candidacy applications through the website www.igcc.ae, and requires that the application file include an introductory video of the initiative of no more than 5 minutes to introduce the initiative, in addition to a file that explains the general idea of ​​the initiative, and includes the name of the institution and its logo, the title of the report and the date of submission, in addition to To the contents page, the initiative summary, with an explanation of the strategies, results, objectives and action plans according to the main themes that were identified for each category. No more than 1000 words, in Arabic for the UAE and Arab world categories, and English for the international categories.

exceptional award

The exceptional award, which was allocated by the Center for the ninth cycle of the award, is divided into two sub-categories: “The best university initiative to qualify future employees in public communication”, and came in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University, where the International Forum for Government Communication will present a two-day challenge within the forum’s activities. And it attracts innovators and innovators in UAE universities to participate in a competition between university students to design projects, initiatives and programs that establish multi-skilled graduates who are qualified for the labor market with different knowledge that enables them to use government communication techniques and future requirements.

As for the second exceptional category, it is “the best mechanism for government communication to empower women” and it targets governmental, semi-governmental and private agencies that employ government communication tools, methods and objectives in understanding the vital and invisible roles that women play in the business environment, and it seeks to highlight women’s economic rights and enhance their social and political opportunities through programs And initiatives that stimulate their various forms of work, and work to activate their leadership and societal role.

Local and international categories

The categories of “Direct Submission” include one category for the Emirate of Sharjah, which is “the best government entity in public communication”, and two categories for the UAE, which are “the ideal employee for government communication” and “the best response to crises”. As for the Arab world, three categories are allocated to it: “Best Systems in Government Communication”, “Best Government Communication in the Field of Digital Media”, and “Best Environmental Policies and Practices”. The global subcategory for direct submission is the “Best Applied Scientific Research in Government Communication” category.

The selected categories came with the partner to include one category for the Arab world: “The best government communication targeting youth” in partnership with the Arab Youth Center and 4 international categories, including: “Best Programs Influencing Social Responsibility”, “Best Economic Institution Supporting Startups” and “Best Image” in Government Communication” and the “Best Innovation in Government Communication”.

As for the categories of the jury and the voting, they are, respectively: “Best Media and Dramatic Content”, and “Best Influential Person through Social Media”, both of which are within the geographical scope of the Arab region.

Honoring creativity and innovation

In his statement about the launch of the ninth cycle of the Sharjah Government Communication Award, His Excellency Tariq Saeed Alai, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, stressed that the award seeks to honor the leading local, Arab and global experiences and present them as innovative models for developing government communication practices, and consolidating the position of Sharjah and the UAE as a model. Globally, it keeps pace with all recent developments, and celebrates creators and innovators.

Alai added: “The award in its session this year focused on university academic creativity and supporting the presence of women in the work environment, by creating two special categories for them. The award’s aspirations are to establish awareness of the concepts of government communication and integrate academic knowledge with practical experience. As for honoring the initiatives that support the efforts of women in the business environment, it embodies the award’s message towards enhancing the elements of comprehensive and complete development by investing in the human element and supporting its creative energies.



