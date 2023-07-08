The Sharjah Government Communication Award, organized by the Sharjah Government Media Office, has launched special categories for innovative initiatives that employ artificial intelligence in communication in support of innovation and advanced technologies in addressing public opinion, honoring communication experts and makers, and encouraging creators, including young people, to find communication solutions that keep pace with The changes of the times, especially in the campaigns that set appropriate scenarios for future aspirations, whether in the UAE or around the world.

This comes as part of the award’s strategy to enhance its efforts in developing communication and public influence practices and to highlight the best of these practices in the various disciplines that are absorbed by the new categories of the award in its tenth session, as it opened the door for participation to government agencies, the private sector and individuals, including young people, locally, regionally and internationally until a date. no later than August 15th.

The award has created a global category for “Best Employment of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in Communication to Serve Communities”, and is awarded to governmental, semi-governmental or private entities that have worked on applying artificial intelligence techniques creatively in communication to support societal issues, and achieved measurable tangible results by targeting topics of interest. A year in which the role of artificial intelligence and modern technologies was established in supporting communication plans, achieving greater impact and better results.

The award for “Best Innovation in Communication” includes two sub-categories available for international participation. The first is “Best Innovation in Government Communication” in governmental, semi-governmental and private institutions and agencies that have launched innovative initiatives that support communication goals and build institutional capacities and competencies, to accommodate sudden changes by formulating plans. And future scenarios that offer solutions to deal with various challenges, based on the needs of the surrounding environment, taking into account the preservation of its values ​​to achieve the aspirations of the target audience.

As for the second category, it is “the best initiative created by the participants within the annual challenge for youth or young women”, which is organized by the “International Government Communication Forum” during its activities in an open competition for the participants in the forum’s workshop, which comes in partnership with specialized international institutions in an opportunity to enhance the capabilities of new generations in government communication practices.