The Sharjah Private Education Authority said that it will carry out a series of inspection visits to a number of its educational institutions and private schools in the emirate, coinciding with the start of the new academic year, in order to ensure their preparations.

The visits, which continue until the end of the third week of the first semester of the new academic year, aim to visit private schools that follow a variety of educational curricula, to inspect the regularity of attendance and the progress of the educational process, to verify the approved study programs and plans, and to provide the necessary support, to ensure the availability of a distinguished educational experience. For students, as it is keen to provide support and guidance, and to provide the necessary capabilities to ensure the achievement of the highest levels of educational excellence.

A delegation consisting of the President of the Authority, Dr. Muhadtha Al-Hashimi, the Director of the Authority, Ali Al Hosani, and members of the administrative body, will inspect the schools’ implementation of the programs and initiatives of the Authority, including follow-up on the implementation mechanisms of the “Teacher and Proud” program, the first of its kind at the state level, and one of the most important projects aimed at providing Appropriate job opportunities in the private sector for citizens looking for work, according to competence and capabilities.

The delegation will also follow up on the progress of the “Your Children Are Safe” initiative, which aims to achieve the highest levels of safety, and to enable parents to follow their children on the journeys back and forth from school through security and safety devices and cameras inside the emirate’s private school students’ buses.

He will also see the schools’ efforts to promote development and improvement in education mechanisms in line with the “Itqan” program, especially after the results were finally announced and more success was achieved in this aspect.

The tours will include a visit to 14 different private schools, where the head of the delegation will meet with school principals and teachers, and tour the classrooms and various facilities, to see the schools’ preparations for the new academic year, and follow up on the readiness of classrooms and learning resources.