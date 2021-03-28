Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, called for support for the zakat campaign launched by the city under the slogan “Your Zakat for our Education”. With the aim of paying tuition fees for students of determination who are not financially able, and providing the latest technologies to support their education in accordance with international best practices.

Al-Qasimi stressed the city’s keenness to educate people of determination in all circumstances, which was proven by the facts during the “Covid-19” pandemic, as the humanitarian services continued their march based on the developed strategy that they had planned to educate people of determination remotely through educational and training platforms, and employ their website and means Social communication to ensure continuity of education, and communication between specialists, students and parents.

In this context, the city’s teachers and specialists are committed to the approved programs and the scheduled teaching hours, and they are connected via smart devices to answer inquiries and send appropriate educational and training videos to students of various disabilities, in continuous cooperation with their parents.

The slogan of the campaign that the city organizes annually in the blessed month of Ramadan comes to show how the zakat money will be spent according to the Sharia banks to pay the tuition fees for students of determination whose parents cannot bear its burdens, as the last campaign contributed to the payment of tuition fees for (141) students. That this year’s campaign (2021) will contribute to paying tuition fees for a greater number of students of determination.

The city’s general director explained that the average cost of education and training for one student has reached at least 30,000 dirhams during one academic year, and the city aims, through the campaign, to pay tuition fees for 80% of the total of the city’s financially unable students.