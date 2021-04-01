Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah) – Alia Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, confirmed to Al Ittihad that the award keeps pace with global and local developments. Its criteria, categories, and application mechanism.

She indicated: “In light of what the world is going through in terms of a pandemic that constrains many, a new mechanism has been launched to apply for the award. ».

The director of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence revealed that the number of those registered for the award through the website so far has reached 737, and the number of applicants will be announced in their file later, as the door for nomination and submission for the award is still open until 4/15/2021. The file with all its criteria and evidence, and uploading it according to the approved system.

She also confirmed that the award this year carried out nearly 46 sessions and an introductory meeting for the award, which removed the ambiguity of what constitutes some criteria, especially the new ones, in addition to the publications that the award broadcasts on social media.