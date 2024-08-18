Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Sharjah flew over Khorfakkan with a valuable victory, in the first official match this season, in the first leg of the first round of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, thanks to a goal scored by Othman Camara in the last few minutes, which is his tenth in 14 matches he played in the tournament.

Camara received the award for the best player in the match, and he deserved it, and he proved that he will be a strong presence this season, whether with “the King” or among the options of our national team, which is playing strong matches in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Sharjah are looking forward to benefiting from Camara’s brilliance, as they await the start of the “ADNOC Professional League”. The player has scored 18 goals in 67 matches in the competition, as the 23-year-old continues to develop his levels steadily.

The match was somewhat balanced, with Sharjah having the advantage of 55% possession of the ball, compared to 45% for Khorfakkan. However, it had the more offensive desire, threatening its opponent’s goal with 13 shots, compared to 5 shots for the “Eagles”, and 6 of the “King’s” attempts were inside the goal frame.