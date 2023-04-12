The Central Finance Department in Sharjah announced today the date for paying the salaries of Sharjah government employees on the 18th of April, ahead of the scheduled and usual date, on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al-Fitr, in preparation for the holiday, and to facilitate families to secure their needs early. This decision came in line with the decision of the federal government that announced that. At the state level.

The Central Finance Department in Sharjah, in light of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is keen to contribute to providing and securing the best environment for employees and their families, sensing the joy of Eid. Among the manifestations of this concern is this decision to pay salaries early, which contributes to In enabling employees to fulfill the needs of their families and provide for the requirements of Eid, which confirms the direction and approach of the Sharjah government, which is based on the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the importance and necessity of making employees and their families happy.