Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah announced yesterday the launch of its awareness program “a healthy lifestyle” that aims to raise the level of health awareness among community members and guide them in how to follow a healthy lifestyle. The program aims to coincide with the World Day to Combat Obesity. The employees of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah and the departments operating under its umbrella, and governmental and private institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to school and university students and parents, will continue for a whole year.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of Health Education Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, confirmed that the Health Education Department, with the generous support and care of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, continues her tireless efforts to preserve the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as an oasis of life In addition to promoting community health awareness, it seeks to improve health-related behaviors for all members of society and establish sound community health practices, by providing information and providing health examinations and consultations by an elite group of health professionals and consultants. What contributes to maintaining public health, preventing disease, and limiting its spread.