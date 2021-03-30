Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Executive Council held its regular meeting yesterday morning, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting, which was held in the office of His Highness the Ruler, discussed a number of important government issues that contribute to developing services and providing a decent life for citizens and residents of the land of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council reviewed the report submitted by the Supreme Committee for Digital Transformation on the general strategy project for the Sharjah digital platform, and the report included many strategic axes and mechanisms for providing digital services according to the best and fastest procedures, as well as a number of comparison models between previous and modern services procedures that will provide smoother service delivery. With fast delivery according to high quality.

The report dealt with the objectives of the project aimed at providing integrated services by linking different entities to provide a seamless experience, providing a unified digital platform that combines government services and forming a point of interaction between government agencies and individuals, in addition to providing work mechanisms that simplify the provision of services, reduce their steps and time of completion, and provide an experience. For dealers based on their interests and motives.

The Council praised the efforts of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation in working to provide digital services in cooperation with various entities within a unified digital platform, and the Council approved a number of recommendations that support the development of digital services.

The council reviewed the report submitted by the Department of Planning and Survey on making use of old schools that are not used in the emirate, and the report dealt with the department’s work in counting unused schools, and assessing their construction level in coordination with government agencies, according to three phases starting from the city of Sharjah, then the central region. Then the eastern region.

The report included a number of recommendations that support education projects, and the provision of various services and infrastructures for residents of cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council also reviewed the performance report of the Sharjah Social Security Fund since its inception until the end of 2020 AD, and the report included the stages that the fund has worked on since its establishment, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to provide an insurance umbrella for all citizens of the Emirate Sharjah is one of those working in the departments, institutions and bodies of the Sharjah government. The report showed the growth and development of business in the fund in various operational aspects, enhancing cooperation with entities and partners, providing an information base for the fund’s affiliates, and disbursing insurance benefits in a timely and accurate manner.

The Board commended the significant and remarkable development of the Social Security Fund, the achievements it had made, and the future plans it had put in place for the growth of the Fund, and the provision of the best services.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the fourteenth session of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held tomorrow, Thursday, April 1, 2021 AD, which includes discussing the policy of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.