Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the meeting, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler. Sharjah, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, yesterday morning, the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah was held in the office of His Highness the Ruler.

During its meeting, the Council discussed general government issues, reviewed the progress of work in various sectors, and the most important developments within the development projects implemented by the emirate in all fields, which would enhance Sharjah’s leading position.

The Council approved the proposal for new financing programs at the Sharjah Foundation to Support Entrepreneurial Projects “Ruwad”, which aims to support new projects for students and graduates, and expand existing projects supported by “Ruwad” in vital sectors.

The first program, “Ibda,” enables students and graduates to establish their own projects and finance them after obtaining the necessary knowledge. The program aims to support the idea and culture of self-employment among young people, and to provide participants with the knowledge and skill necessary to establish their own projects. The program includes a set of stages that include interviews, training, and choosing the idea. Financial and technical support and continuous follow-up.

The second financing program aims to expand and grow existing national projects that have been established for three years, in an effort to achieve sustainability, competitiveness, and the ability to develop, and to advance economic growth in vital sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the data governance and management framework, which aims to create a methodology for managing, governing and protecting government data in the Emirate of Sharjah, sharing it at the level of government agencies, and enhancing the benefit of that data in developing the citizen and resident experience while obtaining government services.

The data governance and management policy includes the framework’s purpose and methodology, scope and applicability, structure, data governance principles and areas, legal mandate, and roles and responsibilities.