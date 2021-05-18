The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during a meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council, issued a decision regarding the establishment and formation of a special committee to remove the encroachments on the archaeological area of ​​Mleiha.

The decision stipulated that a special committee would be established in the emirate to eliminate the encroachments on the archaeological area of ​​Mleiha, with the following tasks and powers: the evacuation and removal of the farms affected by planning and which were expropriated or recovered from the government in the archaeological area of ​​Mleiha and its surroundings, and the removal of encroachments from farms and estates in the vicinity of the Mleiha area Archaeological sites that have not been affected by planning and returning them to their original areas, and setting up a fence surrounding the archaeological area of ​​Mleiha, according to its approved borders.

The committee is also responsible for setting gates for entry and exit from the archaeological area of ​​Maliha, imposing the administrative fines referred to in Law No. (4) of 2020 AD on violators, and activating Circular No. (2) of 2007 AD and Executive Council Resolution No. (11) of 2016, and any other tasks assigned In it the committee is from the Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah or the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the report submitted by the Department of Economic Development on activities with a strategic impact in the emirate, and the report included the steps and procedures that the department worked on in studying and classifying activities in cooperation with various competent authorities, in addition to measuring their strategic impact and the various challenges it faces.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

