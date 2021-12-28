Sharjah (WAM)

Yesterday morning, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, in the office of His Highness.

During its meeting, the council discussed the topics on its agenda, and discussed many developments in government work in Sharjah, and reviewed the progress of work in development projects.

The Council issued a decision regarding the formation of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the resolution stipulated that the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee in the Emirate would be formed, headed by Legal Adviser Dr. The Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah as Vice Chairman, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Salman, Legal Adviser at the Department of Municipalities, Agriculture and Livestock Affairs, Youssef Hassan Abdullah Al Ali, Legal Adviser to the Consultative Council, Saleh Muhammad Al Zaabi, Legal Adviser at the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and Saif Salem bin Khalif Al Tunaiji, Legal Adviser – Director Department of Legal Affairs at Sharjah Municipality, Al-Sadiq Mahmoud Abu Sneina, Legal Adviser in the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, Mudassir Abdullah Fadl, Legal Adviser at the Department of Economic Development, Jawdat Ayoub Thabet, Legal Adviser at the Department of Housing, Suleiman Ali Al-Hati, Legal Adviser at the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and Aisha Mohammed Hazeem Al Suwaidi, Head of Legislation Department at the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah .

The Council also issued a decision regarding the formation of the Supervising Committee for the UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the resolution stipulated that a committee would be formed to supervise the UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah for the year 2022 AD, headed by Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi – Assistant Secretary-General of the Executive Council, and the membership of Kholoud Abdulaziz Elias Al Amana. The General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah as Vice Chairman, Dr. Nadia Abdel Hamid Refaat University of Sharjah, Nasser Hussein Al Ali Arab Theater Authority, Saeed Ali Al Hammadi Sharjah Foundation for Capacity Development, Hussein Ali Mohammed Al Mulla, Sharjah Government Media Office, and Reem Muhammad Al Nuaimi, the General Secretariat of the Executive Council in Sharjah. The council discussed a draft decision to regulate establishments engaged in social activities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

annual report

The Council reviewed the annual report of the work of the Land Allocation Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah. The report dealt with the statistics of the Committee’s work through the number of land grants, which amounted to 1,532 housing plots and 703 investment plots, bringing the number of plots disbursed since the establishment of the Committee in 2014 to more than 11 thousand plots. Residential and 5 thousand investment plots. The report also included the meetings held, which amounted to 59 meetings during 2021, during which the committee discussed the requests submitted in accordance with the terms and conditions.