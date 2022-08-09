Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired yesterday morning in the Ruler’s Office the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah. The meeting discussed a number of important topics and reviewed the progress of work in government departments and bodies, as well as proposals to develop government services in various vital sectors, and took decisions regarding them that are in the public interest.

The council was briefed on the study of evaluating the application of the new weekly work system in the Sharjah government, and its impact on the progress of government work. The study focused on the impact of the new experience through a number of government agencies, which included the police sector, the environment, human resources and the financial sector. According to the study, the application of the new weekly work system contributed to a rise in a number of indicators and positive factors related to the work environment and productivity of employees, as indicators of work quality, efficiency, productivity, speed of completion, and levels of employee and customer satisfaction increased. According to the study, traffic accidents and deaths decreased compared to the first quarter of 2021 by up to 40%, in addition to a decrease in severe injuries and others.

The Council directed to follow up the study and evaluation of the indicators related to the weekly work system in the Government of Sharjah until the end of this year to identify the positives to strengthen them and the negatives to develop appropriate solutions for them.