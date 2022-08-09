The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah discussed in its meeting yesterday, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, a number of important topics, and reviewed the progress of work in government departments and bodies, as well as proposals to develop government services in various sectors. vitality, and take decisions in the public interest.

The council was briefed on the study of evaluating the application of the new weekly work system in the Sharjah government, and its impact on the progress of government work.

The study focused on the impact of the new experience through a number of government agencies, which included the police sector, the environment, human resources and the financial sector.

According to the study, the application of the new weekly work system contributed to a rise in a number of indicators and positive factors related to the work environment and productivity of employees, as indicators of work quality, efficiency, productivity, speed of completion, and levels of employee and customer satisfaction increased.

According to the study, traffic accidents and deaths decreased compared to the first quarter of 2021 by up to 40%, in addition to a decrease in severe injuries and others.

The new work system contributed to improving the financial performance of government agencies, according to the financial analysis and comparison of expenses, revenues and other financial factors.

In the environment sector, the period during which the new work system was implemented witnessed a decrease in the percentage of emissions of a number of gases, including carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

The Council directed to follow up the study and evaluation of the indicators related to the weekly work system in the Government of Sharjah until the end of this year, to identify the positives to strengthen them and the negatives to develop appropriate solutions for them.

