Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired yesterday the Council meeting held at the office of His Highness the Ruler, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During its meeting, the Council discussed the general policies of government work in the Emirate of Sharjah, and discussed ways to develop them in a manner that keeps pace with the great development and comprehensive progress witnessed by the Emirate at the level of all segments of society and various sectors.

The Council reviewed a report on the implementation of the Social Data Portal project, which was implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide accurate, comprehensive and immediate data on individuals and families and exchange it between relevant authorities in the Sharjah government, federal authorities and local authorities in the emirates of the country to support the provision of social services in the best and fastest ways.

The Council approved the formation of the technical team for the Social Data Portal project to include specialists from the Department of Social Services, the Sharjah Digital Department, and the General Secretariat of the Executive Council; with the aim of raising readiness and following up on the achievement of the objectives of the social portal in linking the relevant parties and exchanging data. The Council reviewed a presentation on the Sharjah Program for Training and Qualifying Job Seekers, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with the aim of qualifying job seekers in all cities and regions of the emirate, according to specialized qualification programs, and training them in the field in government agencies to gain practical experience, according to each specialization.

The Sharjah Job Seekers Training and Qualification Program is implemented in several stages until all those targeted by the program are qualified and trained within two years. The duration of each stage is 6 months, including 3 months for qualification and 3 months for field training, in cooperation with government agencies and specialized bodies. A monthly reward of 6,000 dirhams is paid to each member during the program period.

The Council also reviewed the annual report of the Sharjah Foundation for the Holy Quran and Sunnah, which monitors the most important achievements and activities of the Foundation during 2023, which support the implementation of its strategic plan and the achievement of its goals in activating the message of the mosque and raising the level of Quran memorization. The report noted that there are 1,075 Quran memorizers, male and female, distributed among Quran circles in the cities and regions of the emirate, totaling 1,361 circles, including mosque circles, government initiative circles, and others.