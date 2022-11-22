During a meeting yesterday, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council, approved the third batch of beneficiaries of housing subsidy in 2022, in the amount of 172 million and 400 thousand dirhams, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which aims to provide family stability by providing housing support to the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The third batch includes 249 beneficiaries who meet the conditions, distributed in the two categories of loans and grants in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, and the purposes of housing support varied on new construction, addition, completion, maintenance, and obtaining government housing and a mini-housing unit.

Since 2012, the value of housing support has amounted to more than eight billion and 400 million dirhams, of which 10,353 beneficiaries have benefited.

As part of the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah and to enhance its regional and international status as the first child-friendly city in the region, the Council issued the Sharjah Guideline for Child-friendly Public Places, which aims to develop a flexible framework based on the infrastructure of the Emirate of Sharjah, encourage innovation and creativity in the future, and support partnerships in the design and implementation of public places. that cater to children of different ages and cultures.

The guide is based on 10 principles, namely: taking into account the fair and proportional geographical distribution of public spaces open to children, promoting child-friendly universal design to meet the needs of children of different ages, abilities and cultures, promoting a participatory approach with children, integrating culture, history and heritage, promoting place-based learning, and promoting Healthy patterns through walking and cycling, design and monitoring for safety and risk management, planning for play, responding to climate and facing disasters and crises, promoting access to nature and green spaces, and planning for maintenance and sustainability.

• 8 billion and 400 million dirhams, the value of housing support in Sharjah since 2012 until now.