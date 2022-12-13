The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah approved, during a meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, yesterday, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah. , the second batch for granting residential and investment lands for the year 2022, which includes 1,500 beneficiaries, and the batch was distributed over 1,100 residential plots of land and 400 investment plots, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Residential and investment plots of land to benefit from in achieving family stability and increasing sources of income.

The total number of beneficiaries of the first and second batches for the current year reached 2,500, after fulfilling the conditions and coordinating with the municipal councils in the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

And based on the emirate’s plans to promote sustainable transport, provide solutions that support efforts to preserve the environment, and move towards green and sustainable solutions, the Council approved a plan to increase electric car charging sites in the Emirate of Sharjah. Increasing electric car charging locations will contribute to covering larger and diversified areas in line with population density and consumer demand, in coordination with the concerned authorities and the private sector. The council reviewed a presentation on the health insurance system for Sharjah government employees, which included many indicators, including the number of beneficiaries, their rates of increase, insurance categories and their analytical results, and the rate of consumption of the most prominent insurance benefits.