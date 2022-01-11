The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during its meeting yesterday, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, approved a proposal to establish a “Virtual Pioneers Incubator”, which It aims to enhance the business environment in the Emirate of Sharjah by attracting ambitious young students, university graduates and entrepreneurs, while providing facilities that help them to enter the fields of investment and self-employment, in continuation of its efforts to support young Emirati entrepreneurs to establish commercial projects that achieve appropriate income and promote From their experience in business, the economic market supports.

The virtual incubator will contribute to reducing costs for entrepreneurs for some activities that do not require the presence of headquarters for economic activities or field inspection, while continuing to apply other requirements that enhance the services provided in accordance with economic, social, legal and other standards.

The council discussed a set of proposals on developing the business environment in the travel and tourism sector in line with various circumstances and crises, and setting flexible mechanisms that achieve balance between sectors and enhance their competitiveness.

The Council directed to study the proposals in coordination with the concerned authorities and put them in accordance with a legal framework that contributes to the development of the legislative structure of the travel and tourism sector.

The Council reviewed a report on the re-engineering of procedures for building permits in the Emirate of Sharjah through electronic linkage between the competent authorities to facilitate procedures, reduce service delivery time, enhance coordination between government agencies, and take advantage of modern technologies.

The report dealt with the stages of evaluating the services and proposed solutions, of which the first phase was implemented by reducing the service of completing residential building permits to only six working days, including one service trip in the competent government agencies, namely the Department of Planning and Survey, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority and Sharjah City Municipality.

The Council commended the efforts made by government agencies to develop services and support digital transformation, through the implementation of electronic linkage between agencies, reviewing the progress of services, restructuring and developing their level.

