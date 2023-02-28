The Executive Council of the Emirate has approved the first batch of beneficiaries of residential and investment lands for the current year 2023, with a total of 1,500 beneficiaries, in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at enhancing the stability of the Emirati family and providing sources of decent living.

The plots of land are distributed among the cities and regions of the emirate, including 765 residential plots, and 735 “commercial and industrial” investment plots, after the beneficiaries fulfill the conditions.

The Emirate’s Executive Council also discussed during its meeting a project to expand the scope of the Sharjah Healthy City Program in the emirate. The project aims to implement the standards of the Global Healthy Cities Program, achieve sustainable development goals related to health and environmental systems, and enhance partnership with government institutions and health authorities to improve the quality of services.

The Council directed the continuation of work in accordance with the official committees to study the standards in the cities and regions of the emirate, the rates of their application, and work to upgrade them until they are ready to join the global healthy cities network.