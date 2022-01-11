Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired yesterday morning, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, in the office of His Highness.

During its meeting, the Council discussed a number of topics on its agenda, and took decisions regarding them that are in the interest of the Emirate, by developing government work and providing the Emirate with the best infrastructure in various fields. In continuation of its efforts to support young Emirati entrepreneurs to establish commercial projects that bring them the appropriate income, enhance their business expertise, and support the economic market, the Council approved the proposal to establish a “Virtual Pioneers Incubator”, which aims to enhance the business environment in the Emirate of Sharjah, by attracting Ambitious young students, university graduates and entrepreneurs, with the provision of facilities that help them to enter the fields of investment and self-employment. The virtual incubator will contribute to reducing costs for entrepreneurs for some activities that do not require the presence of headquarters for economic activities or field inspection, while continuing to apply other requirements that enhance the services provided in accordance with economic, social, legal and other standards. The council discussed a set of proposals on developing the business environment in the travel and tourism sector in a manner that suits various circumstances and crises, and setting flexible mechanisms that achieve balance between sectors and enhance their competitiveness.

The Council directed to study the proposals in coordination with the concerned authorities and put them in accordance with a legal framework that contributes to the development of the legislative structure of the travel and tourism sector. The council reviewed a report on re-engineering procedures for building permits in the Emirate of Sharjah, through electronic linkage between the competent authorities to facilitate procedures, reduce service delivery time, enhance coordination between government agencies, and benefit from modern technologies.