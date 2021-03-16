The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during a meeting yesterday, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council, approved the first list of beneficiaries from the transformation of the housing subsidy decision from the loan category to the grant category for the year 2021, of which 61 beneficiaries, With an amount of 18 million and 900 thousand dirhams, it was distributed for the purposes of new construction, completion, addition and maintenance of housing in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a decent life and achieving family safety And social.

The council discussed the memorandum submitted by the Human Resources Department related to developing the work system and providing a suitable work environment for workers in departments, institutions and local bodies, and made a number of observations about the memorandum, and the council directed the department to include these observations and coordinate with the concerned authorities.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the thirteenth session of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in which a draft law to reorganize the police force in the Emirate of Sharjah will be discussed.

During the session, a number of issues related to the public affairs of the emirate were also discussed, and the council took appropriate decisions in their regard.





