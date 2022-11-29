The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the reduction of traffic violations by 50% of their value. With the cancellation of traffic points and the seizure of vehicles, except for severe traffic violations, for a period of 51 working days, starting from the first of December until the 20th of next January, in conjunction with the country’s celebrations of the 51st Union Day.

The Council also approved a project to develop the entrances and exits of the service road of Al-Madam-Al-Badayer Street, at a cost of seven million dirhams, which includes the implementation of more entrances and exits, the provision of paths for deceleration and acceleration, and the development of side parking to serve all commercial stores and support the tourism and commercial movement in them.

The council reviewed a number of proposals to support the real estate sector with more facilities and develop government services, in a way that provides investors and owners with easy procedures that keep pace with the growth and great demand for the real estate sector.

For its part, the Sharjah Police General Command stated that it had begun taking measures related to implementing the decision to reduce the value of traffic violations by 50% on time, and this includes all violations registered before the date of the first of December, with the exception of severe violations, in addition to canceling vehicle reservations and canceling traffic points. consequences of all violations.

The Sharjah Police General Command called on drivers and vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision to reduce violations and settle the situation, explaining that the fines payment service is available through the Sharjah Police application and the Ministry of Interior application (MOI UAE), in addition to the (easy) devices deployed in police stations and commercial centers. in the emirate.