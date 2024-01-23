In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Executive Council, during its meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, yesterday approved the first batch for the year 2024 for those exempt from paying… Housing loans, which included 50 beneficiaries from various cities and regions of the emirate, with a total amount of 34 million and 195 thousand dirhams.

The Council also approved, during its meeting in the office of His Highness the Ruler, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, the new identity of the Emirate of Sharjah, which will be launched during the ceremony that will be held next Sunday, and will reflect the new identity in its visual and artistic components. The cultural history of the Emirate of Sharjah expresses its cultural heritage, artistic excellence and social cohesion, and will play a major role in promoting the growth of the emirate’s various sectors.

The Council discussed a number of government work issues in Sharjah, reviewed the progress of work in departments and bodies, and took a number of decisions that are in the interest of the citizen and providing a decent life for residents of Sharjah.

He also discussed a draft resolution regarding the regulations governing the work of suburban councils in the Emirate of Sharjah, directing it to include a number of observations and legal provisions that support the work of the councils.