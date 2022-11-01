The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during a meeting held yesterday headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a decision permitting All nationalities own real estate of all kinds and uses, free and unrestricted ownership in real estate development areas and projects. The decision comes as a continuation of the development of the legislative structure for real estate registration in the Emirate of Sharjah, and based on Law No. (2) of 2022 issued yesterday, which authorized the ownership of real estate for all nationalities, according to a number of factors, including ownership in real estate development areas and projects, in accordance with the controls determined by the Executive Council. . The development of real estate registration legislation aims to keep pace with the significant growth in this vital and important sector, and to provide opportunities for ownership for all nationalities in an orderly manner, providing all factors of stability, and guaranteeing owners and investors of all nationalities their rights guaranteed by legislation.

The Council also issued a decision regulating the insurance mortgage of real estate in the Emirate of Sharjah, which includes the conditions and procedures for registering the mortgage, the obligations of the mortgagor and the mortgagee, and many regulating legal articles.