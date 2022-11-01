His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired this morning, Tuesday morning, the meeting of the Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting, which was held in the office of His Highness the Ruler, discussed general government issues and ways to enhance the various sectors in the emirate in order to achieve the set goals and provide well-being and a decent life for all citizens and residents.

The council issued a decision allowing all nationalities to own real estate of all kinds and uses, without limitation of time in real estate development areas and projects.

The decision comes as a continuation of the development of the legislative structure for real estate registration in the Emirate of Sharjah and based on Law No. 2 of 2022 issued yesterday, which permitted the ownership of real estate for all nationalities according to a number of factors, including ownership in real estate development areas and projects in accordance with the controls determined by the Executive Council.

The development of real estate registration legislation aims to keep pace with the great growth in this vital and important sector, and to provide opportunities for ownership of all nationalities in an organized manner, to provide all factors of stability, and to guarantee owners and investors of all nationalities their rights guaranteed by legislation.

The council also issued a decision regulating the insurance mortgage of real estate in the Emirate of Sharjah, which includes the conditions and procedures for registering the mortgage, the obligations of the mortgagor and the mortgagee, and many regulating legal articles.