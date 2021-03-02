Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, presided yesterday morning – in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council – the weekly meeting of the Council.

The meeting, which was held at the Ruler’s Office, discussed a number of issues on its agenda, related to developing government work and providing the best services to all residents of the emirate of Sharjah.

The Council approved the organizational structure of the Department of Economic Development, which includes the organizational units of the departments and sections of the department, which will contribute to supporting the workflow of the department, achieving its objectives and implementing its functions.

The council reviewed the annual report of the Sharjah International Airport Authority for the year 2020, and the report included the most prominent statistics of aviation business and movement, which included passenger movement, flight numbers, air freight volume, and details of attracting new companies through regular and irregular flights.

The report dealt with the airport’s efforts and its preventive and precautionary measures in light of the Corona pandemic, in coordination with various federal and local authorities, which contributed to the smooth flow of safe movement of travelers, airport workers and airlines.

The report also included the airport development work, which included taking over the eastern expansion building of the airport, in addition to developing facilities and services, which will be reflected in the flow of movement, and provide the best services to travelers and partners.

The report concluded by presenting a set of achievements, awards and accreditations achieved by Sharjah International Airport, including silver accreditation for green airports, the level of carbon neutrality, health accreditation for airports, and other awards and accreditations, in addition to the agreements concluded with government agencies and commercial companies.

The Council praised the efforts of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, which contributed to providing the best services, which qualified it to obtain the best classifications, and its ability to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic.

The Council reviewed the Department of Economic Development’s report on combating money laundering, and the report dealt with the department’s efforts in coordination with government agencies to take all measures and measures that include setting controls and supervisory measures for economic work in combating money laundering.

The council also reviewed the sewage system project for Muwailih area provided by the Department of Public Works. The project includes the extension of a sewage network for Muwailih area with a length of 58 km, which will serve 2,129 existing buildings and 1218 for future buildings, in addition to a pumping station with a capacity of 2,300 liters / second and a non-water transmission line. Treatment with a length of 10 km, and the establishment of a treatment plant with a capacity of 30,000 cubic meters per day as a first stage, with the maximum capacity reaching 130,000 cubic meters per day, and the establishment of a pumping station with a drainage line for treated water for emergencies. The sewage network will be characterized by lower energy consumption, fewer operational risks, the use of the latest types of technology and equipment that preserve the environment, and create an attractive investment environment.

The report concluded with a number of proposals and recommendations adopted by the Council, and directed coordination thereon with the competent authorities.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the twelfth session of the second session of the tenth legislative session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held tomorrow, Thursday, March 4, 2021 AD.