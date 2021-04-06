The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, in a meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council, was briefed on the report submitted by the Department of Economic Development on the project of economic activities through mobile cars, and the report included the most prominent activities, the extent of their diversity and the level of their economic growth In the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The report also included the most prominent challenges facing entrepreneurs of economic activities through mobile cars, and the Council directed the adoption of a number of recommendations that would support them and provide them with a stimulating environment.

The council approved a proposal to establish the Sharjah Vocational Training Center for Airport Sciences, which will constitute an important addition in qualifying and training specialists in the airport sector, thus contributing to developing and upgrading their skills, and the center will offer many training programs according to the needs of airport workers.

The Council reviewed the report of the achievements of the Human Resources Department in employment, qualification and training during the first quarter of 2021, and the report included the number of registered job seekers during the first quarter, which amounted to 1249 who completed electronic registration through the department’s website.

The department also worked on receiving employment applications from the 581 local and federal government agencies and the private sector, for which 4,608 male and female researchers were nominated to conduct their own interviews, which are held through the visual communication system according to modern and advanced technologies, and this resulted in the selection of 576 candidates who were appointed. According to their specializations and job vacancies for each agency.

In the rehabilitation sector, the department implemented 63 programs via visual communication, of which 4427 job seekers benefited. The programs varied according to the qualification requirements of specialized, behavioral and self-development programs, professional diplomas, in addition to foundational programs.





