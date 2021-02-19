The College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Sharjah is organizing an international conference entitled “Combating Drugs and Rehabilitation of Addicts .. Practical Experiences and Scientific Approaches” the day after tomorrow, according to the Dean of the College, Dr. Hussein Muhammad Al-Othman, who explained that the conference deals with seven scientific sessions over a two-day period A set of scientific axes, including the experiences of security institutions in combating drugs, institutional experiences in rehabilitation and reintegration of addicts, modernized methods of early intervention in drug prevention, the reality of social policy in the face of relapse, the socio-cultural context of addiction, and educational and awareness-raising experiences in facing drugs, And scientific research on drugs in the Arab world, as well as a workshop on drug danger.

He added that the conference includes 50 working papers and research papers presented by a group of researchers and specialists representing the security services, specialized centers, academic and research institutions, from within the United Arab Emirates, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Sharjah Police General Command and the Abu Dhabi Police General Command. The General Command of Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah Police, the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the Arab Family Organization, the Khalifa Empowerment Program (Aqdar), the International Hemaya Center in Dubai Police, and the Erada Rehabilitation Center.

In addition to the participation from a number of countries of the world, with the aim of documenting the drivers of addiction and the characteristics of addicts, and providing workers in the fields of drug control and rehabilitation of addicts new experiences and applications in their field, in addition to exchanging experiences and knowledge between them, and aims to devote meaningful ideas to coordination and joint work through Establishing joint work networks for both the control and rehabilitation processes.





