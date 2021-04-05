Dubai (Union)

The results of the Al Habtoor Show Jumping Championship resulted in Arta Louise of Dubai Equestrian Club winning first place in the first category (70-80 cm), Asma Asker from Al Habtoor Polo Resort again and Cassie Owen Aix from Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club came in third place, and in the second category. From (90-100 cm), Elizaveta Minina from Al Habtoor Polo Resort came first, Makhoot Al Karbi from Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club second, and Alia Al Muhairi from Magic Al Hamra third.

In the third category (100-110 cm), Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club dominated the first three places through Mabkhout Al-Karbi, Elizaveta Minina and Mohammed Faeq, respectively.

In the competition (110-115 cm), Tina Lund Beyond won the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club first place, followed by Saif Aweidah Al-Karbi from the Sharjah Equestrian Club and the second race, and Tina Lund from the third Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, and in the fifth category (120-125 cm) came Tina Lund Bays from the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club in the lead, Muhammad Hamad Ali Al-Karbi from the Sharjah Equestrian Club and the second race, then Rashid Al-Rumaithi from the third Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

After the competitions, Habtoor Mohammed Al Habtoor crowned the winners and winners, stressing that the wide participation in quantity and quality pushes the Al Habtoor Group to pay attention to this Olympic sport, which contributes to the support of UAE sport, expressing his happiness at the high levels he witnessed, especially with regard to the Sunni stages, which will act as an artery Vital for our national teams.

The championship achieved great technical and organizational success and wide participation, as the number of participants in the five categories reached 160 riders and competitors who competed at various heights from 70 cm to 125 cm, and many riders emerged in terms of speed and accuracy.