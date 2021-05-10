Sharjah (WAM)

The Environment and Nature Reserves Authority in Sharjah announced its readiness to receive visitors to its centers during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. The authority is keen to provide comfort and enjoyment for visitors on these occasions by setting a plan to receive them according to the precautionary measures and adhering to the instructions and guidelines in terms of physical spacing, wearing masks and all What contributes to the protection and safety of everyone.

Saif Al Suwaidi, head of the Environment and Nature Reserves Authority, said in exclusive statements to the Emirates News Agency: The agency’s teams have completed all their tasks to receive visitors during the Happy Eid period in light of full commitment to preventive and precautionary measures, whether related to physical distancing or wearing masks and providing Disinfection and sterilization in all sites and centers in order to protect everyone. She added: The authority’s centers play a major environmental awareness role, through its various activities and various programs, and contribute to increasing and raising the level of environmental awareness among residents, visitors and all members of the community, and provides them with a hearty, cognitive meal and is considered at the same time an enjoyable tourist and entertainment destination for adults and children. Within ecotourism, which occupies a distinguished place among tourists around the world.