The Environment and Protected Areas Authority teams in Sharjah confiscated 65 sand fish lizards (eastern skinks) in the Al-Bataeh area near Khorfakkan Road, confirming their role and efforts in protecting the wild environment and preserving its wealth from wrong practices, and with the aim of providing the most appropriate conditions for the breeding season. .

This step came within the framework of the authority’s keenness to apply the highest standards in the field of environmental protection, through a package of various procedures and programs that contribute to raising community awareness of everything related to the necessity and importance of preserving the environment and protecting it from various damages.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Head of the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority in Sharjah, said: “The environment receives great global attention, and there is always a serious effort to preserve it and preserve biodiversity and environmental sustainability. Hence, civilized countries are keen to enact and legislate many laws and procedures that lead to Its protection, and the UAE is one of those countries that focus on the environment and its protection, as is the case with the Emirate of Sharjah, in compliance with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Among them is the breeding season for animals and birds, where the focus is on the breeding season because of its remarkable importance in the reproduction of creatures and the sustainability of life in the environment, and the need to move away from the practice of irrational activities in the desert environment and to ensure the protection and preservation of biodiversity in wild areas.

And she continued: “Our specialized teams confiscated a group of wild lizards of the “sand fish” type in the Al-Bataeh area, and violated those who hunt at the time of reproduction, as we call on the public on this occasion to preserve the wealth of the environment from tampering or poaching, in order to enjoy In a distinguished and safe environment, and to achieve the strategic goals of consolidating the approach to sustainability, and the leadership of the country and the emirate within the indicators of global competitiveness.

She explained that the sand fish is characterized by its ability to dive into the sand and move with little effort, hence its name “sand fish”, and it is generally found in abundance in very soft dry sandy deserts, as well as sand dunes, at heights of less than 400 meters, and is spread in the sands of the peninsula. Arabia, and mainly the scope of its presence extends from the farthest country of the United Arab Emirates to the Sultanate of Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

She pointed out that the medium-sized sandal has a sturdy cylindrical body, a very distinctive head in the form of a chisel and an elongated pointed nose, its limbs are relatively short, the toes are flattened with scales protruding to form serrated limbs, the lower jaw has a plunge, and nostrils with valves to avoid sand entering, and the ear hole is located below the end of the mouth, usually covered with serrated scales, the lower eyelid surrounded by a translucent disc, the color often matches sand and may be whitish to reddish, finely spotted with lighter and darker spots, the sides of the body lighter, usually with Vertical lines or points.

What is worth mentioning is that the confiscation of 65 sandfish lizards took place pursuant to Clause 6 of Sharjah Executive Council Resolution No. 39 of 2016, which stipulates the prevention of poaching, killing or harming wild creatures and destroying geological formations or areas that are home to Species of animals, plants or birds or their reproduction in wild areas.