The Sharjah Endowment Department has launched a number of new endowment projects in different regions of the emirate, as part of its endeavors to achieve its strategic objectives by reviving the year of endowment, managing and investing endowment funds optimally.

The first endowment project is located in the wells area on a land area of ​​746.6 square meters, and it consists of two residential real estate villas, in the name of the endower Ali bin Muhammad Sultan.

The proceeds are spent on charity.

As for the second endowment project, it is located in the Al-Ghafia area on a land area of ​​738 square meters.

The proceeds are spent on serving the Qur’an.

While the third project is located in the Hoshi area on an area of ​​900 square meters for each land out of the number of five lands, and it consists of 10 residential real estate villas in the name of Al-Waqif Abdullah Sultan Abdullah Al Owais. The proceeds are spent on charity.

The Director General of the Department, Taleb Al-Marri, stated that the new villas are characterized by a modern artistic nature, and keep pace with the current modern urban developments. Appropriate elements have also been chosen to create a comfortable environment for stability that meets the needs of community members.

He emphasized that the department attaches great importance to fulfilling the conditions of the endowers, and strives to achieve their desires and charitable goals, as the endowers are considered among the main partners in achieving good and benevolence for the upliftment of society and the sustainability and development of endowment assets.

Al-Marri added, “We are keen to advance the endowment economic sector in the emirate through optimal investment management and investment of endowment funds, in accordance with the purposes of Islamic law, as endowment is an important tool that contributes to strengthening the local economy and developing societies.”