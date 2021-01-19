The Sharjah Police General Commander, head of the local emergency crisis and disaster team in the emirate, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, witnessed the opening of the “Planning for Recovery from Covid-19”, organized by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in cooperation with the local emergency and crisis team in Sharjah, in the presence of a number of Local and federal authorities in the state.

The workshop aimed at raising the levels of local cadres, their readiness and readiness to face emergencies, crises and disasters, according to the national system for managing emergencies, crises and disasters.

Al Shamsi expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by all parties participating in the work of the local emergency and crisis team in Sharjah, and their keenness to follow up and maintain the level of readiness and readiness to reduce, and reduce the negative effects of the current crisis in the country.

He stressed that the workshop “Planning for recovery from Covid-19” is of great importance because of its impact in supporting the government’s strategy aimed at preserving the safety of society and the health of its members, which in turn contributes to confronting and limiting the emerging corona virus, by setting up plans and discussing solutions, Since the beginning of the crisis, the local emergency and crisis team in the Emirate of Sharjah has been striving to develop proactive plans by exploiting all scientific and human resources with competencies to search for solutions that contribute to reducing its effects.

The topics of the workshop, presented by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Colonel Muhammad Salem Al Ameri, included introducing the emergency, crisis and disaster management system in the country, identifying the general framework for recovery and the importance of the recovery phase, in addition to the axis of capacity building to face emergencies, crises, disasters and the return of life To normal after the crisis.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

