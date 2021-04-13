The Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team in Sharjah announced updated procedures for passengers arriving through the Sharjah International Airport port, with the obligation to check the pre-nasal swab for “Covid-19” before coming to the country within a period not exceeding 72 hours from the date of travel, which was previously valid for 96 hours. hour.

The updated procedures stipulated that the test result be negative, and that the laboratory test (PCR) be repeated upon arrival at the ports of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The updated procedures and requirements for those arriving via Sharjah International Airport come from the emirate’s keenness to preserve the safety of community members, in accordance with health procedures and requirements that ensure addressing the transmission of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19).





