The local emergency crisis and disaster team in Sharjah urged community members to take the initiative to take vaccination against the Covid-19 virus during the day in the month of Ramadan, pointing out that it does not spoil the fast, as the Sharia councils and the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa agreed that there is no legal impediment to prevent Taking the vaccine during the morning period of the Holy Month because it does not affect the validity of the fast.

The issue of taking the vaccine in Ramadan raised the concern of many people coming to take it during the coming period in conjunction with the month of Ramadan, which led to some individuals resorting to delaying taking the dose or refraining from taking it until the end of the holy month, for fear of the emergence of some side effects that may compel them Iftar during Ramadan, as a result of their need for medical treatment.

The committee affirmed that the public’s continued interaction with the national vaccination campaign during the blessed month of Ramadan contributes to preserving the safety of society, immunizing individuals and protecting them from the spread of the virus, as obtaining the vaccine will help limit the spread of the pandemic and not transmit the infection to others.

The preacher, Dr. Salem Al-Doubi, head of the preaching department in the Islamic Affairs Department in Sharjah said: “Some people fail to take the vaccine or delay doses in the month of Ramadan because they think that this vaccine breaks the fast, but the fatwas of the Sharia councils and the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa are unanimously agreed on the permissibility of taking The vaccine during the day in Ramadan. “

Dr. Al-Doubi explained that the vaccine does not break the fast because it is not food or drink and does not nourish the body, stressing the importance of cooperation and concerted efforts to defeat this epidemic so that the individual, society and the world are safe.

The Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Committee called on citizens and residents of Sharjah to go to the vaccination centers that have been located by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and are spread across the UAE, to take the vaccine and contribute to protecting society from diseases and epidemics.





