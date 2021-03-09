The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah issued a package of decisions on the occasion of the close of the holy month of Ramadan, and when the public interest was presumed that aimed at the safety of the community was not to authorize or allow the establishment of family or institutional breakfast tents or a public place for collective meals, or the provision and distribution of breakfast meals In the fronts of restaurants or gathering points, or in front of homes and mosques, or through cars or any other means.

It is forbidden to advertise or offer special offers for breakfast meals by all means, and to limit the distribution of meals or in-kind assistance to needy families by the official charitable bodies approved in the emirate.

Field teams formed from the concerned authorities will intensify their inspection and monitoring campaigns during the holy month, and the team called on all community members to cooperate to maintain the health and safety of the community, and contact (901) or via e-mail. [email protected]In the event that any violation of the decisions issued by it is observed.





