The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority revealed the implementation of 3 strategic development projects in the field of water transmission lines and increasing their capacity at a cost of 121,920 million dirhams, including the implementation of a project to extend a water line from (Hamda) area to (Budaiya) with a total length of (55,000) meters and a diameter. 800 mm, as the rate of completion of the project reached 91%, and the implementation of the main water line from Al Nahda area to the Industrial Area 4 with a diameter of 800 mm and a length of 5335 meters, and the completion rate reached 7%, and work began on the water transmission line project from Rahmaniyah 1 to Al Azra. With a diameter of 600 mm and a length of 12,300 meters, the pipelines were supplied to the site.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Saeed Al Suwaidi, stated that the authority seeks to strengthen the water transmission networks and raise the quantities of water flow, to meet the rapid growth of water in the various regions of Sharjah. In the fields of infrastructure and the great construction, economic and cultural boom in the Emirate of Sharjah, led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

For his part, the Director of the Water Department, Eng. Essam Al-Mulla, explained that the new lines implemented by the authority are carried out according to the best specifications, and during which extensions made of insulated carbon steel are used to suit health requirements, and the pipes used are considered to be the strongest, toughest, bearing pressure and less likely to damage or break In the field of transporting water. This will enhance and ensure the diversity of water sources in the city of Sharjah to ensure continuity of service and prevent any interruption or weakness in the flow of water.

He pointed out that the water line project from (Hamda) area to (Budaiya) area, with a total length of (55,000) meters and a diameter of 800 mm, will enhance and ensure the diversity of water sources in the city of Sharjah to ensure continuity of service. One at a total cost of 96 million dirhams, not including the value of materials, and the average completion rate for the three phases was about 91%. The main water line from Al Nahda area to Industrial Area 4 is being implemented at a cost of 13.6 million dirhams, not including the value of materials, with a diameter of 800 mm The length of 5335 meters, and the completion rate reached 7%, and work began on the transmission line project from Rahmaniyah 1 to Azra at a cost of 12.32 million dirhams, excluding the value of the materials, with a diameter of 600 mm and a length of 12,300 meters, and the supply of pipes made of carbon steel to Site.





