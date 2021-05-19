Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah):

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced the delivery of water to 641 new sites in the Emirate of Sharjah during the first quarter of this year, and the implementation of a number of development projects for water distribution networks in the various areas of Sharjah exceeding 200 km in length, in addition to the implementation of 3 strategic development projects in the field of Water transmission lines and increase their capacity to ensure the delivery of water service to all subscribers and keep pace with the new expansions, and by using pipes that conform to the latest international specifications that preserve the environment.

Engineer Essam Al-Mulla, Director of the Water Department, indicated that the strategic lines projects include the implementation of a project to extend a water line from the (Hamada) area to the (Budaiya) area, with a total length of (55,000) meters and a diameter of 800 mm, as the percentage of completion of the project reached 91%, and the implementation of the water line. The main project from Al Nahda area to the Industrial Area 4 with a diameter of 800 mm and a length of 5335 meters, and the completion rate has reached 7%. Work has also started on the water transmission line project from Rahmaniyah 1 to Al Azra, with a diameter of 600 mm and a length of 12,300 meters, and the supply of pipes to the site has started.

He stressed that the authority continues its efforts to enhance and strengthen water transmission and distribution networks in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, noting that the new water network projects come within the authority’s plans and projects to provide water supply in the Emirate of Sharjah and achieve comprehensive development in all sectors.

Al-Mulla explained that the development projects implemented by the authority include work on a water network extension project for Al-Suyoh area 11 and the implementation of the water network completion project in the Sajaa industrial area, and the development projects also include work on a project to complete the extension of a water network to Al-Rahmaniyah areas 7, 8, 9, 10, and work is underway. In developing the water network of the tenth industrial zone, work has also been completed on the project of extending the second phase of the water network in the industrial zone in Al-Batayh (Ibn Rashid 3), in addition to replacing networks in a number of old areas, including the project of replacing old asbestos water networks with a new network of GRE type in Yarmouk, Al Sabkha, Al Ghafia and Semnan regions. Water services have also been connected to 460 new projects in Sharjah.

In turn, Eng. Ahmed Al-Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Department, explained that a number of development projects have been implemented in the water field in Khorfakkan since the beginning of this year, which included a study on old water networks to determine the priority of switching networks in the areas of Khor Fakkan, and the Yarmouk network was chosen to start implementing a replacement project Networks, as it is one of the oldest existing networks, as it was installed 35 years ago.

He stressed that the Khorfakkan administration is continuing its efforts to enhance and strengthen water transmission and distribution networks in all regions, by relying on the latest technology and specialized national cadres.

Water services were also connected to 72 sites in Khor Fakkan, including 57 residential villas, 4 industrial projects, 10 commercial projects and a government project.

In the city of Kalba, Engineer Moza Al Zaabi, Director of Kalba Administration, explained that a water tank with a capacity of 2 million British gallons was established and operated, and the old pumps were replaced with 6 modern distribution pumps, which would contribute to providing excellent services to all regions and accommodating future expansions and development projects in all areas in Kalba city. .

Water services were also connected to 109 projects that included 85 residential villas, 9 government projects, 6 industrial projects, and 9 commercial projects.