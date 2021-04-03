The Khorfakkan Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has revealed the start of the implementation of a project to replace the old water networks in Khor Fakkan, with the aim of increasing the efficiency of the networks by using better materials that preserve the quality of water and the environment. She said that she had completed a project to replace the water network in the Yarmouk area, changing the old water pipes made of asbestos to glass tubes of the type «GRE». The Director of Khorfakkan Administration, Eng. Ahmed Al-Mulla, confirmed the implementation of a study on old water networks to determine the priority of switching networks in the areas of the city of Khor Fakkan, and choosing the Yarmouk network to start implementing the network replacement project, as it is one of the oldest existing networks, as it has been installed for 35 years. The residents of the region repeatedly complained and reported about water leakage in the main and subsidiary networks, in addition to consumer complaints about the lack of water quality. He stressed that the Khorfakkan administration continues its efforts to enhance and strengthen water transmission and distribution networks in all regions, relying on the latest technology and specialized national cadres.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

