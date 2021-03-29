The Subscriber Service Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced the completion of the electronic transformation project for eight services, through the website (www.sewa.gov), and the authority’s smart application, with the aim of facilitating procedures, following the best systems, and saving time and effort for subscribers, within An initiative bearing the slogan “At Your Command”.

The Director of the Customer Service Department, Hamid Taher Al-Hajj, stated that the authority is working to take advantage of modern technological applications to provide services to the residents of Sharjah in accordance with the best international standards, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the need to pay attention to infrastructure projects Providing basic necessities for a decent life for the population in all regions, and encouraging the use of electronic and smart channels.

He pointed out that the authority is working on training customer service employees to perform their duties with quality, speed and safety, and also provides them with the latest devices to follow up on customer requests and complete them as soon as possible.

The Deputy Director of the Customer Service Department, Hussein Askar, confirmed that the electronic transformation in receiving subscribers’ requests contributes to the speed of completion, ensuring accuracy, and the services that have been converted into electronic services include: tariff amendment request, requests for review of added amounts, complaints of high water consumption, installment requests, and requests Register a new subscriber (start the service), request account closure, grievances and general inquiries.

He pointed out that the services that are provided through the website are carried out according to the type of service and the required procedures without the need to visit the branch, and you can benefit from these services by visiting the authority’s website, choosing a service at your command, then the required service and completing the data.

The head of the Smart Services Department, Marwa Al-Suwaidi, said that the authority is working on implementing an integrated plan to convert its services to electronic, to facilitate the customers, and the transformation of eight new services into electronic has been completed within a short period of time.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

