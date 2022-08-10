Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority launched a campaign to maintain and correct the conditions of electricity distribution boxes in residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural facilities to ensure the application of the technical specifications approved by the authority and security and safety requirements, to avoid any problems in various circumstances, and to take all measures to ensure the security and safety of the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, Dr. Eng. Hassan Al-Zarouni, explained that the authority organized a campaign to maintain and correct the conditions of the electricity boxes in various facilities in a number of areas of the city of Sharjah, with the aim of avoiding any problems that may occur in the future, and 355 sites were maintained in various regions during the first half of this year. He indicated that the campaign will continue until its goals are achieved.

He called on subscribers to cooperate with the authority and support its efforts to achieve security and safety in electrical connections, correct the conditions of electricity distribution boxes and panels, and report any cases until they are dealt with by the technical teams.

He stressed that the authority, through the technical inspection teams, follows up on any negative phenomena that harm the electrical network, and makes great efforts to meet the challenges, and works to provide capabilities by taking into account the highest systems of security, safety and quality at work, improving efficiency and reducing the incidence of malfunctions through the work of a highly qualified technical team.