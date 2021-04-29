The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has revealed the implementation of a number of development projects for water distribution networks in the various areas of Sharjah, exceeding 200 km in length and at a cost exceeding 64,553 million dirhams, to ensure the delivery of water service to all subscribers and keep pace with the new expansions, and by using pipes that conform to the latest international specifications that preserve the environment. The diameters of the distribution lines range from 100 to 300 mm.

The Director of the Water Department, Eng. Issam Al-Mulla, stated that the authority continues its efforts to strengthen and strengthen the transmission and distribution networks of water in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, indicating that the new water network projects come within the authority’s plans and projects to provide water supply in the Emirate of Sharjah and achieve comprehensive development in all sectors.

He explained that the development projects implemented by the authority include work on a project to extend a water network to Al-Suyoh area 11 and implement a project to complete the water network in the Sajaa industrial area. Development projects also include work on a project to complete the extension of a water network to Al-Rahmaniyah areas 7, 8, 9, 10, and work is underway in developing The water network of the tenth industrial zone has also ended work on the project of extending the second phase of the water network in the industrial zone in Al-Batayh (Ibn Rashid 3), in addition to replacing the networks in a number of old areas, including the project of replacing the old asbestos water networks with a new GRE network in the regions. Yarmouk, Al-Sabkha, Al-Ghafia and Semnan. Also, water services were connected to 460 new projects.

He stressed that the authority follows the latest technical specifications in the use of pipes for the water network and made of GRE material, which is a material reinforced with glass fibers, and that the authority is committed to providing immediate water supply service to every housing ready to live anywhere within the limits of the authority’s coverage, even in new areas that have not started Operating water lines in it, by using tanks to supply some remote homes, or those that were not connected to the main line network.





