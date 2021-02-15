The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced the reduction and installment of the value of insuring new consumption accounts for residential projects for individuals and economic, commercial and industrial establishments at a rate of up to 50%, with the aim of supporting all sectors to overcome the economic and social impacts, due to the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, as part of the Sharjah government’s incentives package to support government agencies And private and business sectors and individuals.

The Chairman of the Authority, Saeed Al Suwaidi, said that the incentives provided by the Sharjah government to all sectors contribute greatly to alleviating the crisis and the sectors overcoming the challenges they faced, indicating that the authority continues to provide incentives during the coming months until the crisis is finally overcome. He stressed that the decision to reduce insurance aims to encourage investment and increase the competitiveness of different sectors.

He pointed out that the incentives provided by the authority included, with regard to individual accounts, a reduction in the insurance value for new accounts by 50% for villas and apartments, provided that its value is not less than 1,000 dirhams, and for accounts of commercial and industrial establishments, a reduction in the insurance value for new accounts at a rate of 1,000 dirhams for insurances ranging between 2000 to 5000 dirhams, reducing the insurance value for new accounts that ranged between 5001 and 10 thousand dirhams at a rate of 2000 dirhams, and reducing insurance that exceeds 10001 dirhams at a rate of 3000 dirhams.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

